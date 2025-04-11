Does it seem like people are getting ruder these days? A new book examines how the current divisive climate contributes to rudeness and incivility—and how these behaviors can harm our physical and emotional health. Plus, we'll learn tips on how to handle being involved in any rude situation.

Panelists:

John O'Brien, author, Rudeness Rehab: Reclaiming Incivility in the Workplace and your Home Space; licensed psychologist; adjunct faculty member, University of Maine

Brenda McAleer, dean, University of Maine at Augusta