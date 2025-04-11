Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Arts and Culture
Maine Calling
Rudeness

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published April 11, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Does it seem like people are getting ruder these days? A new book examines how the current divisive climate contributes to rudeness and incivility—and how these behaviors can harm our physical and emotional health. Plus, we'll learn tips on how to handle being involved in any rude situation.

Panelists:
John O'Brien, author, Rudeness Rehab: Reclaiming Incivility in the Workplace and your Home Space; licensed psychologist; adjunct faculty member, University of Maine
Brenda McAleer, dean, University of Maine at Augusta

 

 

