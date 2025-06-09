Dementia cases are increasing rapidly—with some 10 million new cases a year worldwide. Those with dementia—which includes Alzheimer's patients—exhibit memory loss and overall health decline. Dementia is prevalent in Maine, given the state’s older population, and it takes a toll on patients and their caregivers. We learn about its impacts, and what supports are available.

Panelists:

Dr. Rachael Blake, geriatrician, MaineHealth Senior Care Portland

Megan Walton, CEO, Southern Maine Agencies on Aging

Dr. John Newby, caregiver for his wife, Venus, who has Alzheimer's disease; physician; author of Brownies & Coffee

VIP Callers:

Amy Angelo, senior program manager, Maine chapter, Alzheimer's Association

Dr. Gareth Howell, professor at Jackson Laboratories; studies age-related Alzheimer’s disease, dementia and glaucoma

Resources:

Alzheimer's Foundation of America: Alzheimer's & Caregiving Conference in Portland - June 11