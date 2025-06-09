Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Dementia

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published June 9, 2025 at 9:48 AM EDT
Older person's hands being held by young person's hands
Maine Public

Dementia cases are increasing rapidly—with some 10 million new cases a year worldwide. Those with dementia—which includes Alzheimer's patients—exhibit memory loss and overall health decline. Dementia is prevalent in Maine, given the state’s older population, and it takes a toll on patients and their caregivers. We learn about its impacts, and what supports are available.

Panelists:
Dr. Rachael Blake, geriatrician, MaineHealth Senior Care Portland
Megan Walton, CEO, Southern Maine Agencies on Aging
Dr. John Newby, caregiver for his wife, Venus, who has Alzheimer's disease; physician; author of Brownies & Coffee

VIP Callers:
Amy Angelo, senior program manager, Maine chapter, Alzheimer's Association
Dr. Gareth Howell, professor at Jackson Laboratories; studies age-related Alzheimer’s disease, dementia and glaucoma

Resources:
Alzheimer's Foundation of America: Alzheimer's & Caregiving Conference in Portland - June 11

