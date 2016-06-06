© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music That Moves ME

'I'd Like To Get To Know You'

Published June 6, 2016 at 8:45 AM EDT
Irwin Gratz
MPBN
/
Irwin Gratz

Irwin was born and reared in New York City and, while he never hiked miles to school, he did walk up six flights of stairs every day to the apartment his family lived in until he was nearly 19. Irwin remains a lover of subway rides, egg creams, and the New York Mets. He moved to Maine in 1978 and worked a dozen years in commercial radio in Sanford, then Portland, before beginning to freelance for MPBN in 1990. He's been local anchor of Morning Edition on Maine Public Radio since September 1992.

Musical Memory: I'd Like To Get To Know You by Spanky and Our Gang

Music That Moves ME
Stay Connected