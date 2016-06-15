Born in Boston in 1938, Dr. Bill Wieting is an alumnus of Hamilton College and Boston University School of Medicine, who settled in York Harbor, Maine, in 1969 when the Navy named him Chief of Medicine at Portsmouth (NH) Naval Hospital, after having served two years as Medical Officer on two different ballistic missile submarines; Bill left active Naval duty in 1971 and conducted a solo practice of internal medicine in Portsmouth, NH, for 34 years until he retired in 2005 (he'd already retired as a Navy Medical Corps Captain) to devote himself to his family, collecting American art, singing in local choruses, and listening to classical music all day - on MPBN, of course!

Musical Memory: “Sea Drift,” by Frederick Delius.