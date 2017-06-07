Ed Rice, of Orono and St. Andrews, New Brunswick, is a former newspaper reporter, newspaper editor and college instructor, and the author of Baseball's First Indian, a biography of Maine's Louis Sockalexis. An avid long distance runner who completed 27 marathons, Rice created Bangor’s popular Terry Fox 5K Run in 1982 and directed the charity event for over 20 years, a tribute run which raised over $125,000 for local breast cancer research in Maine, principally at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

Musical Memory: "Long May You Run" by Neil Young.