In the summer of 1981, John, a brand new 14-year-old, finds himself at the Minnesota Outward Bound School in the Boundary Waters of northern Minnesota. During this 3-week period, he discovers a world of music through cassette tapes fellow brigade-mate John Vanderslice brought along and played through a mono, portable cassette player during down time. That alone was the life changer.

John Bradford is a systems engineer here at Maine Public. He lives in Durham with his wife and son.

Musical Memory: "On the Run" by Pink Floyd