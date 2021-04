Peyton Higgison was born in NYC in 1955. He came to Maine in 1975 for the Portland School of Art (now MECA) and, following in his mother's footsteps, he has worked as a professional artist since 1978. On the side, Peyton started New England Telemark in 1999 and served as its ski school director before retiring in 2015. Peyton now works as a shooting instructor at L.L.Bean. He lives in Brunswick with his wife, Chake.

Musical Memory: "On Eagles Wings" performed by Bruce Peyton