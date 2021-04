Hunt and Allison Smith met online late in life, but they’ve spent the last ten years making up for lost time. Hunt grew up in Oyster Bay, Long Island, New York, surrounded by sailboats; he got in trouble at school for drawing instead of working but now works full-time as an artist. Allison is a song leader and contra dance caller and manages the family business. They are now living their dream in Steuben, Maine.

Musical Memory: "La Traviata" by Giuseppe Verdi