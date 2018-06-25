Kevin Oates is the founder and executive director of Maine Youth Rock Orchestra, a 501(c)(3) organization that provides music education through collaboration with national artists, creating transformational experiences for orchestral students ages 12 to 18. With a background in public school teaching as well as touring and performing with artists, Kevin is driven toward setting the new standard of application-based music education and getting every student engaged through music in and out of the classroom. He has been featured on NPR's First Watch with Bob Boilen and TEDx. He co-hosts a podcast, Bach to Bock, which opens up the world of classical music, one beer at a time.

Musical Memory: "Ára Bátur" by Sigur Rós