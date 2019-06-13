"The Way it Goes"

In 1978, Patty Olds quit her job as a planner for Intel in Northern California, traded her Honda CB360 for a 1968 VW bus and hit the road. 100,000 miles later, she spent her first night in Maine and knew she was home. In 2013, she joined Volunteers of America and works in Portland, on Peaks Island and in Topsham. Friends and family, community service, social justice work, creative collaboration, and acts of kindness fill her heart. Walking in the woods, climbing mountains and jumping in the ocean fill her spirit. She and her sisters are devout groupies of the Oshima Brothers.