Marge Irvine was born in Brooklyn, New York, and now lives in Brooklin, Maine. Thanks to age and luck, she's managed to avoid hipsters in both of those places. Retired from full-time teaching at the University of Maine, she still teaches one class every fall and continues her work as a scholar and facilitator with the Maine Humanities Council.

Musical Memory: "I've Got a Girl Named Boney Maronie" by Larry Williams

Originally published in June 2018.