Grammy award-winning conductor/composer Lucas Richman has served as Music Director for the Bangor Symphony Orchestra since 2010 and held the position of Music Director for the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra from 2003-2015. He has appeared as a guest conductor with numerous orchestras including the New York Philharmonic, Philadelphia Orchestra, Los Angeles Philharmonic, the Oslo Philharmonic, and the Iceland Symphony Orchestra. As a composer, Mr. Richman's music has been performed by over two hundred orchestras across the United States including the New York Philharmonic and the Boston Pops. He has fulfilled commissions for numerous organizations including the symphonies of Pittsburgh, San Diego and Knoxville; 2015 saw the Albany Records release of a critically-acclaimed CD featuring the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra performing three compositions including his "Concerto for Piano and Orchestra: In Truth."

Musical Memory: "Make Our Garden Grow" from Candide by Leonard Bernstein.

Originally aired in 2017.