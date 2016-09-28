Baron Wormser grew up in Baltimore and in 1970 he moved to Maine with his wife Janet. For twenty-five years he worked as a librarian for SAD 59 in Madison, Maine and homesteaded off-the-grid 48 acres. He’s published ten books of poetry, the most recent is Unidentified Sighing Objects. He now lives in Montpelier, Vermont

In his poem “My Wife Asks Me Why I Keep Photographs in a Drawer” Baron Wormser writes about photographs of his parents. He says “that both photos haunted me. Perhaps all photos of one’s parents before they became one’s parents are haunting…I guess there’s that feeling of the mystery of being and how it goes on.”