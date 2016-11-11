Today's poem is by Dawn Potter. Dawn directs the Frost Place Conference on Poetry and Teaching, held each summer at Robert Frost's home in Franconia, New Hampshire. Dawn is the author or editor of seven books of poetry. Her most recent book, "The Vagabond's Bookshelf", a reader's memoir, was published this year. In her poem,

"November" Dawn writes that she "worked to capture the sense of island loneliness that can arise on such an evening... a small house in the forest, a young family drawing together for the night, the power of lamplight, the force of the wild outside their doors."