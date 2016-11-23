Today’s poem is by Mekeel McBride. She is a professor of English at the University of New Hampshire and published six books of poetry, most recently Dog Star Delicatessen, New and Selected Poems 1970-2006. Mekeel wrote the poem “A Little Bit of Timely Advice” at a time when she felt that wasn’t going to write again.

She writes, “And then it just came to me that I'd been waiting for my own poems to show up as if they were separate entities that had a life of their own… I remember thinking--you start with nothing. You always start with nothing. It was a huge and joyous relief and I could see how it applied, for the most part, to everything.”