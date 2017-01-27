Today’s poem is "The Lady and the Tramp" by Bruce Guernsey, who lives in Charleston, Illinois and Bethel, Maine. He taught for many years at Eastern Illinois University and "From Rain: Poems 1970-2010" a book of his selected poems, was published in 2012.

He writes: “When my students would write about their aging grandparents, the poems were so often sad and hopeless, especially the ones they wrote about visits to a nursing home. But when we'd discuss a typically grim poem in class, we'd often end up with stories apart from the poem that were damn funny -- or should I say, sadly funny, because what my grandparents did (and, later, my own parents) was often comical, too.”

The Lady and the Tramp

Bruce Guernsey

As my mother’s memory dims,

she’s losing her sense of smell

and can’t remember the toast

blackening the kitchen with smoke

or sniff how nasty the breath of the dog

that follows her yet from room to room,

unable, himself, to hear his own bark.

It’s thus they get around,

the wheezing old hound stone deaf

baying like a smoke alarm

for his amnesiac mistress whose back

from petting him is bent forever

as they shuffle towards the flaming toaster

and split the cindered crisp that’s left.

Poem © 2012 Bruce Guernsey

reprinted from From Rain: Poems 1970-2012,

Ecco Qua Press, by permission of Bruce Guernsey.