Today's poem is by Thomas Carper, who lives in Cornish and taught poetry and creative writing for many years at the University of Southern Maine. He's published three books of metrical verse, Fiddle Lane, From Nature, and Distant Blue.

In speaking about his work he said, "I think the principal influence of my life in poetry was being born years ago at a time when rhymes and meter were everywhere... in children's verse... hymns in church.. national songs... and poems studied in grade school.

A Piano at Evening

by Thomas Carper

The music she’s performing, while the sun

Sinks down, comes softly through an open door

Into the evening calm, and has begun

Altering all we thought we’d known before.

The bushes by the porch, a dusty green

Throughout the inattentions of the day,

Now look more deeply colored, with a sheen

That glimmers as we pause to hear her play.

And now the fine proportions of a tree

Are vivid. While arpeggios declare

Her mastery of the difficult, we see

New symmetries, as vistas everywhere

By slow astonishment are rearranged.

We walk on toward a growing darkness, changed.

Poem copyright © 2012 Thomas Carper.

Reprinted from Creator, by permission of Thomas Carper