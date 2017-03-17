Today’s poem is “Niagara” by Richard Foerster. He’s the author of seven books of poetry, most recently River Road from Texas Review Press. Richard has worked as a lexicographer, educational writer, typesetter, teacher, and editor of the literary magazines Chelsea and Chautauqua Literary Journal.Since 1986, he has lived on the coast in southern Maine.

He writes “I wrote “Niagara” in November 2007, around what would have been my partner’s 60th birthday; he’d died the year before. A few years earlier, I’d enjoyed a trip to Niagara Falls, where the sight of …[a] cormorant negotiating the tumult remained with me and became the original impetus for the poem.”

Niagara

by Richard Foerster

Under Horseshoe Falls, the Maid of the Mist

throttled at max amid thunder, churned

its engine headlong into the turbulence

to mimic a momentary repose, motionless

where all was furious motion.

Thus the red-robed

monk facing the masked phalanx in riot gear,

the student staring down a barrel

of destiny in Heaven’s Square. Name them

if you can. One blink and history closes

the books we never read.

Yet the thrill, to stand within

the mists of nature’s wonder, with the pounding

tonnage of time all around us, which, that day,

hadn’t yet swept our awed faces toward more

settled waters.

That was our miraculous then.

But look, my broken Love, the cormorant

that was diving there beside us all along, surfaces

here, again out of chaos, with a tiny radiance

thrashing, still poised in its bill.

Poem copyright © 2011 Richard Foerster.

Reprinted from Penetralia, by permission of Richard Foerster.