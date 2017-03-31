Today’s poem is Balloon by Haines Sprunt Tate. Haines Sprunt Tate was born in Virginia in 1965. She attended Oberlin College and later obtained an MA in creative writing from Hollins University.

She lived in Waterville, Maine, working as a writer and artist, until her death in 2012. She is the author of Strata and Other Poems. Her work has appeared in a number of poetry journals.

She dedicated the poem to her husband Duncan, on his birthday in 2010, after she was re-diagnosed with cancer.

Balloon

for D

This is the poem I meant to give you

for your birthday: a kind of balloon

that would rise on a slight draft

to float above the occasion,

taut and bright and of easy breath

with a long ribbon trailing down

for holding onto or tying to your chair.

After you’d opened all the presents

while everyone oohed and ahhed,

after the cake and candles,

the joker gifts and For He’s a Jolly

Good Fellow and they’d all gone home

glad it hadn’t been their turn

to blow the flame off another year,

that’s when I meant to say, Look,

Love, what I made for you:

Take it and don’t let go –

But now your birthday’s done

and I’d be heartless to remind you

with a thing deflated, wrinkling,

that bumps the corners of the hall

more off-kilter every day,

so far from its highest aspirations.

Though I almost think you’d crack

a smile to see how it’s outlasted

all the fuss: the cake, the cards

and all the company but one

old procrastinator, old hanger-on.

Poem Copyright 2013 by the estate of Isabelle Haines Sprunt Tate.

Reprinted from Strata and Other Poems, Ghost Leaf Press, 2013

available from ondemandbooks.com, by permission of Duncan Tate.