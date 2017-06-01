Adrian Blevins is an associate professor of English at Colby College. She is the author of four books of poems. Her fifth book, Appalachians Run Amok,, which will be published next spring.

She writes about her work:

“I wrote poems and whole books, even, that spoke toward if not directly about (and sometimes directly about) how complicated it is to be female in the 20th and 21st American centuries. And a mother of three. And an introvert. And a southerner. And rural, rural, rural.”

Love Poem for the Proles

by Adrian Blevins

My unpredictability cancels out my fidelity, which cancels out

my trifling punk rock of a country heart which loves ruin

more than Easter eggs and real eggs laid by real birds in real nests

more than the female nakedness in the burnished black jacket

trying to sell me something here on the HuffPo where I spend all day

going from bad-news commotion to worse-news upshot

like it’s my expertise to catalogue the twenty-first century’s decomposition

like I went to school for that and wrote a book on that when really I’m just

lazy and domestic. Not yet a Granny in a rocker on a porch in West VA,

but, you know, little half-pink roses on smocks and a fat philodendron

in a white wire basket! I want to contradict the fluttery hankerings-after of woodpeckers

with suet and the white light of the Maine sun this one-time winter day

with maybe an umbrella that I want to buy at the Pottery Barn in Kittery

because the ads everywhere for them have evidently entered the wanton me

who’s easy to dupe as another contradiction I forgot to mention is,

I am a yacht of yearning for cotton sheets. I am a cruise liner of lust

for porcelain. And inside the uterus too since there’s no small human swelling

to cost me money there I count six or seven at least tiny blue bottles

for holding sad little notes marking my need for large leather bags

and a new suitcase that isn’t covered in airport dirt and skinny jeans

and boots and other overt markers of my leftist good intensions

such as bumper stickers to put on the suitcase saying in pithy little phrases

in especially hipster font how completely I relate

to the working stiffs jack-hammering out there right now

a new smooth street not ruined by potholes so I might get in my Honda

and drive by them and wave a wave saying they are they and I am they too

in a way thanks to my love for them. Hello Michael Johnny Catherine Isabella

and Duke! I am guilty of bad things such as I drank a gin last night

in a nice hotel that I later heard you were boycotting for better wages

so I’m writing this apologia from me and America that will not feed you to you.

Poem copyright © 2016 Adrian Blevins. Reprinted from The American Poetry Review, Vol. 45 No. 4, 2016, by permission of Adrian Blevins.