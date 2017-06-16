Unknown Algonquin Females, Circa 1800's

Carol Willette Bachofner is the author of four books of poems, the most recent - her collection, the Boyfriend Project, poems of love (maybe) was published in 2017 and her poems have been included in many anthologies, among these Dawnland Voices, an anthology of writings from Indigenous New England.

She writes, "As an indigenous writer, I am particularly sensitive to issue…(that) affect my tribe in terms of what we have experienced as political “erasure.” We have been variously romanticized and demonized, but mostly (in the name of so-called assimilation) we have been disappeared. We are no more gone than any other group. We are perhaps an endangered species so to speak, but that gets carried on and highlighted at the hands of non-indigenous folks who perhaps mean well but have little clue as to our feelings about our culture and our tenacity for survival."

Unknown Algonquin Females, Circa 1800s

by Carol Willette Bachofner

They dug up my grandmother, moved her

to the museum. No one stopped them.

I had no say. De-recognized by government,

filed at the BIA under “I” (Indian, former)

she’s been reduced to anthropology, curated

by bureaucrats, her bones on display

with the bones of a woman from an enemy tribe:

(Unknown, Algonquin Females, Circa 1800s)

No one sang a travel song for her to ease her bones

along the way; no giveaway, no mourning strings

to soften the sorrow. I have watched their grandmas

prayed and cried into the ground, names cut

into marble, bodies preserved under stones safe

behind iron gates. The governor's announcement claims

today: There are no Abenaki Indians left in Vermont.

Poem copyright © 2013 Carol Willette Bachofner.

Reprinted from Take Heart: Poems from Maine, Downeast Books, 2013

by permission of Carol Willette Bachofner.