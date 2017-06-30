Today’s poem is "Earthworm Poem" by Dennis Camire. He teaches college writing at Central Maine Community College and just published his first book, Combed by Crows. He's also on the board of Maine Poetry Central which curates the Portland Poet Laureate Program and the poetry series, In Verse: Maine Places and People, which appears each Sunday in The Sun Journal.

He writes: “Being an avid gardener, I'm always in contact with worms and am amazed at their humble labor which builds soil and allowed untold species on this planet to take off and thrive. As a child, too, I was exposed to some amazing scientific facts regarding worms and these facts really worked their way into my heart and, decades later, came out in this poem.”

Earthworm Poem

Dennis Camire

As children we’d incarcerate

These blind miniature snakes

Inside the fist’s solitary confinement

Then marvel at their Braille-

Reading nose always finding the escape-

Hole between pointer-finger and thumb. Later,

Our fascination with their five hearts

Inspired us to raise the squirming

Earring of them to our ear lobes

In hopes of hearing a few notes

From the neck’s orchestra of organs...

Until, a grade or two further—learning

Of the amazing tail regeneration

After bird scissors it below midriff—

We saw how our awe for these earthy eels

Would , too, always regenerate to squirm

Through the brain’s gray matter

Despite all the packed asphalt of our learning

So that, maybe, we might trust

That continued urge to emerge

With flashlights rainy nights

To wander the gravel drive

And rescue these near-drowned beings

Into the ICU of compost pile—

Where, kneeling, now, as they burrow

Through eggs and coffee grounds,

We finally digest the miracle

Of a million of these slick,

Soil factories below each tilled acre

Replacing two inches of dirt

Each growing season;

And with soil scabbing our knees

And our own fingers worming

Into dirt, feel a like blessedness—

A birth—in our own blind returning

To our beloved earth.

Poem copyright © 2017 Dennis Camire.

Reprinted from Combed by Crows, Deerbrook Editions, 2017

by permission of Dennis Camire.