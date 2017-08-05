Today’s poem is “Summer Person” by Glenna Johnson Smith. She was born in 1920 and grew up in the small coastal village of Ashville. Among her books is Old Maine Woman: Stories from the Coast to the County.

In 1989 she wrote about her work in the Maine Speaks An Anthology of Maine Literature: “I still feel akin to the Maine countryside, whether it be the wide rolling potato fields of Aroostook County or the shores of Frenchman’s Bay, and I write for nearly the same old reasons: to try to understand the perplexities of my world and the changing seasons of my life.”

Summer Person

by Glenna Johnson Smith

When Mrs. Ashley walks across a room

she leaves an almost-fragrance

so quickly blown away

it may be just a trick of memory,

a dream perfume

(White sheets blowing on a clothesline—

the crumpled death of roses—)

Her tennis dress new-fallen on the bed

the saffron satin robe

shrugged off before her bath

hint the same bouquet.

The local high school girl,

lady’s maid by summer,

breathes in the haunting message.

She longs to hold it

for a moment in her hands.

Eagerly and fearfully

while Mrs. Ashley’s out to tea

the girl opens cut glass jars

to find the secret source.

But no bottle, tube or vial

contains the subtle essence.

The women of the village

smell of fried potatoes, onions,

Fels-Maptha soap and sometimes sweat

from scrubbing floors and making jam

in mid-July.

(Cashmere Bouquet and Coty’s Talc

are saved for Saturday night.)

Perhaps only summer ladies

perspire sun and wind

and dying roses.

Poem copyright © 1989 Glenna Johnson Smith.

Reprinted from Aldenville, Hummingbird Press, 1989

by permission of Glenna Johnson Smith.