Today's poem is "History" by Roberta Chester. She's the author of Light Years and taught English and Technical Writing at the University of Maine, College of the Atlantic and at Hebrew University in Jerusalem.

Roberta wrote "History" after moving to Maine from suburban New Jersey in the 1970's. She write, "Feeling like a stranger in a strange land - though I certainly come here by choice in search of an alternative lifestyle for myself and my children - I thought of my grandfather, as I enjoyed the feeling of the good earth in my hands. I am sure I was feeling a complex (range) of emotions that included guilt, nostalgia, and relief as I planted my first garden thinking of my own roots. Perhaps my muse was amused that my grandfather, who left rural Russia for a tenement in New York City would have been happy seeing me growing my own food as he had done. Certainly I had to be grateful that he had left his birthplace and his home, forced out by the Czar, because he had escaped the famous killing fields of World War II, like Babi Yar and so many others.

This is a poem that is definitely from here but written from the perspective of someone who was, and will always be, from away. But like those seedlings I planted in my first garden so many years ago, I have put down roots here and have come to cherish my sense, albeit limited, of belonging.

History

By Roberta Chester

I can thank the Czar

for the dirt between my toes,

the peas climbing the wire

and everything that grows

in spite of stones on this piece of land

in Maine.

He took my grandfather’s land away,

thick, and heavy with trees,

in one of those occasional

pogroms.

Without his land

my grandfather had no reason to stay

and so he came here

with nothing to his name

except a woman,

who would live till she

was one hundred and three,

and a small son.

My grandfather searched the streets

for the gold of maple leaves

and paced the pavement

in his hiking boots.

I used to lace them up for him

beneath his eyes

dark as woods.

My grandfather lived

to thank the Czar

for kicking us out

of Europe’s way

and over the sea.

My grandfather’s eyes

look out from between the trees.

He knows how good the dirt feels

on the palm of my hand,

and how I shudder

at the white paper

in the marketplace.

Poem copyright © 1983 Roberta Chester.

Reprinted from Light Years, Puckerbrush Press, 1983

by permission of Roberta Chester.