Today’s poem is “Back Road Country” by Marsden Hartley. Widely recognized as one of America’s great painters, Hartley also published three books of poetry in his lifetime.

He was born in Lewiston in 1877 and died in Ellsworth in 1943. An exhibition of his paintings, Marsden Hartley’s Maine co-organized by the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Colby College Museum of Art, will be at Colby this summer and fall. In “Back Country Road” we get to hear the world through the eyes of a painter.

Back Road Country

by Marsden Hartley

In this house there are swallows

resting upstairs.

In the farthest rafters

they have with rich cups of clay

mouthful by mouthful made them

strong for their destiny.

You see the print of their swallow

lips laid row on row.

There are rakes and plows and sleds

sitting silently, cluttering old sheds

where back bone meets breast bone

of each conglomerate skeleton

The plow will never meet the furrow

the sled will never see the snow,

where futility now beams through.

Festoons of tethered moth and grey

illiterate fly

bespeak in accents moribund

the crude festivity.

The weather here will never find

its east or west

or north or south

for everything is sunken to its knee

in homely travesty.

Wild mint comes wafting over

brake and flag

where senile lintels sag,

pony cart in devastated blue

a phaeton in calico dismay

await some touch of useless charity.

Yet somehow furtively

these effigies in clutches of decay

bespeak coolly touch of recognition

to soften their perdition.

The paper on the wall is ignominious

brown,

yet when the sun goes affluently down,

over river, mead, and then the mountain,

these walls light up pathetically

as of a long stilled voice just spoke

and everywhere are touches to evoke

a day, an evening and a night

when the common things were far less

erudite.

I hear the “hermit” from out of the darkened

wood

give accent to the evening wood

as if he though there must be touch

of song

for everything gone wrong.

Poem copyright © 1987 Marsden Hartley.

Reprinted from The Collected Poems of Marsden Hartley, Black Sparrow Press, 1987.

Poem is in the public domain