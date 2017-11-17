Today’s poem is Before it was a farm by Richard Miles. He lives in Washington County and works as a stone mason. He co-founded, with Peter Sears, the Aspen Writers' Conference in 1974, taught English at The University of Arizona and Creative Writing at the University of New Mexico. He’s the author of “Boat of Two Shores” and a letterpress chapbook “Child & Other Poems.”

He writes “ ‘Before it was a farm’ juxtaposes my childhood idyll with my experience of cleaning up the charred timbers and ashes of that idyll after devastation by fire when in my sixties. A dirty, suffocating, painful process, subsumed in my grief. After a few days of working there, in the mountains of Sandgate, VT, getting the site cleaned up, I could feel what remained after fifty years-- the love my grandparents and family felt for the place, what they gave to it and what it gave back to them-- a real, almost tangible, exchange. The loss of the house and barn that burned was tragic but that interfused love that enfolded the place was indestructible.”

Before it was a farm

Richard Miles

it yearned like a figure within the stone

to be centered in its ring of hills

cleared for hay halfway to their tops

woodlot and sugar bush elevated

for skids and sap

stream running through bathhouse

and a cryptic spring at the well

thronging blue iris taking one’s hand

through orchard to garden

my grandparents’ place who I am

sold at their deaths to people

who did not live in it

so the house sat forty years

occupied only by creatures who

gnawed its wires to flames

and I am called

to clean up the burnt remains

of 250 years cooked char

over the bones and ashes

of Tories hiding

of slaves escaping on the underground railway

of farmers’ battle to eat

and from this archeology of self

emerges the single unburned

wooden object my grandfather’s silver-tipped

magician’s wand as if by posthumous trick

forty years’ vacancy and the missing spark

thirsting in his absence blew up the house

no other trace of their lifetimes

except a blossoming force

in this smoldering rubble

time slows my breathing my work obeys the laws

of this kingdom

I am less distinct

working deliberately

buds of the apple becoming apples

what is still here

the life in this valley

is my ancestors’ response

exchange between place and people

hangs in the air trees

I smear in on my face taste

visible actually blueprint for building

over these charred beams

Poem copyright © 2007 Richard Miles.

Reprinted from Boat of Two Shores, University of Maine Machias, 2007,

by permission of Richard Miles.