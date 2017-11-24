Today’s poem is Landfill Orchids by Colin Cheney. Colin Cheney is the author of Here Be Monsters, a National Poetry Series selection. He is creator and co-host of the podcast Poet in Bangkok, and an editor of Tongue: A Journal of Writing & Art. Colin teaches at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies at the Maine College of Art.

He writes, “ Landfill Orchids was born out of the landscape of my parents’ farm on the Waldoboro and Warren line. While also housing his tractor, rototiller, (and) broken motorcycle, the barn is a repository for all my father’s found and salvaged things—many discovered at the old Warren dump…When I was growing up, the barn housed dozens of swallows’ nests, but then they stopped returning for some reason. ‘A momentary stay against confusion’—Robert Frost’s words--- is how I’ve come to think of all the things gleaned and gathered into the barn: spools of rope, a broken pump organ, blueberry rakes, chests of bird skins, windows from a church vestry, broken marble, a barrel of antlers, axles of wagons, moth-eaten stuffed turnkeys and owls with glass eyes.”

Landfill Orchids

by Colin Cheney

Finding a swallow chick

fallen on the floor of the barn

by a pool of cobalt grease

leaked from the Ford 8-N

we gave her to the compost, feeding

the landfill orchids & thistles

with her cold, lake body.

When my sister drank poison

from under the bathroom sink

I flew through each room, bewildered

as the poison control officer

talked my parents through

how to purge her stomach,

or maybe telling them not to,

some poisons doing a second damage

that way. What a musical notation

her dreams must have been, her liver

breaking the chemical down, as starlings

turn the oil of poison ivy berries

into bruise-glossed feathers or

owls boil the flesh from skulls

of voles into the pure calories

of their night-seeing. In our barn

we’ve chest marked “Bird Skins”

our father found at the landfill

& my sister & I wonder what became

of the specimen shrouds that lined the trays.

one to each typed label: chimney swift,

cactus wren, vireo, barn owl

& barn swallow. Making dinner

tonight, we fold corn, red onion

& peppers into discs of dough

she rolls out, & I brush a yolk

over each turnover, listen for the birds

burrowing under the orchids, in the oven

of the compost drum.

Poem copyright © 2010 Colin Cheney.

Reprinted from here be monsters, University of Georgia Press, 2010,

by permission of Colin Cheney.