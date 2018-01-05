Today’s poem is “Dishpan" by Jacqueline Moore, who taught English Literature in Britain in the 1950s and 60s and has been writing poetry since the 1970s. The poem is from her collection Living Tilted published in 2016.

The book, she writes, is “celebrating an old way of life in an ancient house in a Maine forest, now called ‘living off-the-grid’. No electricity, no indoor plumbing, no running water, no solar panels. Time is slow, chores rule the day. I learned the techniques of survival as a child from my aunt during the Great Depression, and later from those who still remembered the old ways. At the age of 90 I still can manage, although with difficulty, and I escape to Portland during the winter.”

Dish Pan

by Jacqueline Moore

With a hole punched in its rim

for hanging on a nail under the sink,

this pan knew its place.

One time Auntie hurled it

full of soap and dinner plates

at Uncle for reading The Sunday Times

instead of chopping wood.

Notched and pock-marked

and bent out of shape, it hid

broken plates in a blueberry patch

for half a century.

Redeemed by rain

and polished by the sun,

it took pride of place as if hammered

by the best silversmith in Toledo.

I rescued Auntie’s pan

leaking sun over my kitchen floor

and my days, shorter each year.

I am the last woman in this house.

Poem copyright © 2016 Jacqueline Moore.

Reprinted from Living Tilted,

Maine Authors Publishing, 2016,

by permission of Jacqueline Moore.