Today’s poem is “Blue Ice” by Ellen Taylor. who lives in Appleton, Maine. She teaches at the University of Maine at Augusta and satellite UMS centers, and organizes the annual Terry Plunkett Maine Poetry Festival. She is the author of two collections of poetry, Floating, and Compass Rose, as well as a chapbook, Humming to Snails. where "Blue Ice" was published.

She writes, “This poem recounts the story of uniting with an old friend, in the winter. Even though we had years of separation, one bad marriage and plenty of heart-ache to talk about, instead we went ice-skating, late at night. There was magic in the kinesthesia, gliding across the ice, even through there was some danger to skating in the darkness. We were giddy with energy, and all the drama that happened in our separate lives just dissipated with our movement.

Blue Ice

for Betsy

by Ellen Taylor

After years, the stiff skates still slip on over wool socks.

White laces intersect and climb

up to our ankles

until the geometry is complete

with a double bow.

I follow you onto the shoveled ice.

My legs wobble and dull blades hesitate.

You have been practicing and push and glide

with ease while I stutter behind you.

Then, as the crisp surface cleans my blades,

I match your pace, almost, and once again

we are gliding across the disk of ice

as many years ago, stroking the lake

with our stride, leaving behind

a wake of ice chips.

We avoid the hem of blue ice, feel

the winter air sting our cheeks and noses.

The sky is bold and bright and we

are skating again. Not even darkness

will sadden us tonight.

Poem copyright © 2005 Ellen M. Taylor.

Reprinted from Humming to Snails

Moon Pie Press, 2005

by permission of Ellen M. Taylor.