Today’s poem is "Borrowing Time" by David Moreau. He is the author of the poetry books You Can Still Go to Hell and Other Truths about Being a Helping Professional and Sex, Death and Baseball and has loved working with people with intellectual and physical disabilities for more than thirty years. He currently volunteers at Spindleworks in Brunswick and hosts the “You Say What You Want to Say and Everyone Listens", poetry group.

David writes about the poem, “Like most people, I’ve always been afraid when I think about death. But you can’t go through life without thinking about death, even if you try. I was probably lying in bed, one part of me saying, “Oh my God, I’m going to die!” and the rest of me scolding, “Why are you even thinking about it?” That is what we do in our country; pretend that death does not exist.

The phrase “I will not die tonight,” seemed comforting. Statistically it was true, most likely, on any given day….

Used as a refrain, it moves the poem along its journey where one day the opposite is true.”

Borrowing Time

by David Moreau

I will not die tonight.

I will lie in bed with

my wife beside me,

curled on the right

like an animal burrowing.

I will fit myself against her

and we will keep each other warm.

I will not die tonight.

My son who is seven

will not slide beneath the ice

like the boy on the news.

The divers will not have to look

for him in the cold water.

He will call, “Daddy, can I get up now?”

in the morning.

I will not die tonight.

I will balance the checkbook,

wash up the dishes

and sit in front of the TV

drinking one beer.

For the moment I hold a winning ticket.

It’s my turn to buy cold cuts

at the grocery store.

I fill my basket carefully.

For like the rain that comes now

to the roof and slides down the gutter

I am headed to the earth.

And like the others, all the lost

and all the lovers, I will follow

an old path not marked on any map.

Poem copyright © 2004 David Moreau.

Reprinted from Sex, Death, and Baseball

Moon Pie Press, 2004

by permission of David Moreau.