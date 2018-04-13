Today’s poem is “From Away” by Sylvester Pollet. who died in 2007. He taught writing at the University of Maine.

He was also the editor of the Backwoods Broadsides Poetry series—publishing 100 issues over 12 years. In his writing he said that he was influenced by the nature poetry of Japanese and Chinese writers. His wife, artist Majo Kaleshian writes, “Sylvester wrote "From Away" in the early days (late 70s) when like so many back-to-the-landers, we were learning how to be here, how to stay here….”

From Away

by Sylvester Pollet

I'm beginning to see

how many years it takes–

not to learn the skills,

any fool can crosshatch his knuckles

on a radiator

changing yet another

rebuilt waterpump–

but it takes awhile

to learn to cut wood

as the neighbors do,

not to see yourself;

to plant the garden

not for philosophy

but because the soil is ready and it's time.

Poem copyright ©1982 Sylvester Pollet.

Reprinted from entering the walking stick business

Blackberry Press, 1982

by permission of MaJo Keleshian.