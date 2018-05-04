Today's poem is "My Mother And M*A*S*H*" by Carl Little. He's the author of Ocean Drinker - New And Selected Poems, as well as many books about art, including Art Of Acadia, written with his brother David, and Eric Hopkins: Above and Beyond.

He writes, "My mother never watched television, except for the Watergate hearings. Later in life, however, she latched onto MASH, watching reruns in her apartment in Portland. The show kept her completely entertained. Occasionally, I would sit and watch with her. I loved this raucous crew too, but I remember one day feeling a twinge of jealousy at the attention they were getting."

My Mother and M*A*S*H*

by Carl Little

Every evening she watches reruns,

Hawkeye, Hot Lips, Radar,

carrying on among tents, performing

surgery and shenanigans, distracting

themselves from war by cross-

dressing or playing three-card stud.

They bring comfort to a woman

who lives in a memory loop-de-loop,

returning each day with the best

bedside manner to entertain

wounded and homesick.

She reads Dick Francis and

Muriel Spark, but M*A*S*H*

removes her from bodily set-

backs and the same-old same-old,

theme song and helicopters

bearing her to a place of sanity,

security and special comrades—

a family to replace her own

whose members sometimes join her

on the Carlisle and laugh along

but maybe don’t compare

to Trapper, Hunnicut, Klinger.

She knows them so well

it might make you jealous

if you didn’t remember

how she’ll call out of nowhere

to praise your children.

Time to make sure she knows

you love her and accept

the antics of her other kin

cavorting in South Korea.

Poem copyright © 2010 Carl Little.

Previously appeared in The Puckerbrush Review.