Today’s poem is “Glory Train” by Sidney Wade. Her seventh collection of poems, Bird Book, was published by Atelier26 Books in September 2017.She taught workshops in Poetry and Translation at the University of Florida’s MFA program for 23 years, and spends part of each year in Rangeley, Maine.

She writes, “I was cleaning the upstairs bedroom in my home in Rangeley, shortly after returning in the spring, when I found this ball of brown fluff on the floor. Had no idea what it was, so I bent to inspect it, blew on the fur, which was the brown fluff, and it all blew away, revealing a perfectly preserved bat skeleton, along with a couple of maggot corpses. It took my breath away, it was so beautiful. And those bones in the wings!!!! finer than the finest of threads.”

Glory Train

by Sidney Wade

Cleaning

house,

I find, in

a dried-out

flower

of brown

froth,

the tiny

skeleton

of a bat.

I set it on

a white plate

and tweeze

debris

from its frame.

The hand-

wing bones

are thin

as veins—

a miracle

of design,

fine almost

to vanishing,

the ephemeral

on which

so much

depends.

The pelvis

is small

as a pushpin,

frailer than

eggshell;

the fragile

vestibule

of the ribs

is clean and

unbroken.

It harbors

eight

desiccated

larvae that had,

rather late,

hopped

aboard

this darkly

upholstered

glory train.

The minuscule

figure hints

at the beautiful

old rhyme

of moon

and ruin,

in which

constellated

hungers twitch

and fly,

feed on each

other and die.

Poem copyright © 2017 Sidney Wade.

Reprinted from Bird Book {poems},

Atelier26 Books, 2017

by permission of Sidney Wade.