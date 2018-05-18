Today’s poem is “Love in the Blue Ridge” by Adrian Blevins from her third book of poems, Appalachians Run Amok. She is also the author of Live from the Homesick Jamboree and The Brass Girl Brouhaha. She teaches at Colby College.

She writes, “The poems in Appalachians Run Amok are an attempt to celebrate rural Appalachians, and to complain also a bit about them and myself for being occasionally nostalgic for a simple past that never was. Mountain people are a lot like Mainers--they're fierce and independent and ornery, as we'd say back home. They are set in their ways. They are not fond of change. Yet they have also been systematically brutalized by a narrative that looks at them through a lens that privileges money and the making of money over ingenuity, self-sufficiency, loyalty to family, and many other virtues it might be smart to bring back to America right about now.”

Love in the Blue Ridge

by Adrian Blevins

I know a lot of mountain people who’ll leave home

for maybe 24 hours like they think they’re obliged

like they think they signed a contract but must

return ASAP is my point to lie flat on the ground

to slowly rub the Kentucky Bluegrass & even the

Hairy Bittergrass no matter the season or temperature

or state of general heath & weep almost a little or a lot

& sigh, which is how you learn what love is

in the Blue Ridge. How tied to the earth love is,

how like it’s where the chicken coop is

like love basically depends on the chicken coop

or just the shadow the chicken coop used to cast

now that the chicken coop has been eliminated

like the ghost of the chicken coop stains the ambiance

like love’s a hurricane of feathers & beating hearts

& livers & eggs & nesting boxes & gristle & blood

flying everywhere with that fox in the spirit-coop

with us too biting us together by biting us to time

& to the air & the wind & the limestone itself

as to a grave-esque void that is not a void

so much as a bawdy richness & a tenderness

& even a roundness or a weird oneness

that is also potentially sentimental I know

but is meanwhile also a wholeness, is my point,

& a holiness. Meaning we know where home is

as in where the wholes are. Meaning how

to enter them & what they’re made of & how

to dwell in that hovel & trounce it & fill it & stay.

Poem copyright ©2018 Adrian Blevins.

Reprinted from Appalachians Run Amok,

Two Sylvias Press, 2018,

by permission of Adrian Blevins.