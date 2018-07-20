Today’s poem is “What Do You Do for Pleasure?” by Peter Harris. Peter is the author of two books of poetry, Blue Hallelujahs and Freeing the Hook. For many years he taught American literature and creative writing at Colby College.

He writes, "'What Do You Doo for Pleasure?' is a found poem I encountered while listening to a podcast from Upaya Zen Center in Santa Fe. They have a well-regarded chaplaincy training program. This was an actual Q&A session."

What Do You Do for Pleasure?

by Peter Harris

she asked the gathering and one

said, I leave counseling for the dying

to go home and become a pack animal

with my three dogs. Several

others mentioned dogs. Marriage, said one,

is best as a 50-50 proposition.

With a dog it’s 100-100. Several

reported spontaneous dancing.

The very controlled one said,

Silliness, I lick my plate, make

faces, Another just breathed or,

when miserable, used her

intuition to suss out the miserable

and help them cross the street, or whatever.

Sometimes

words are wafers and through them

we digest the god who never lets us

forget he doesn’t exist. The proper

one who confessed to licking plates

brought the audience the most joy.

Poem copyright © Peter Harris. Reprinted by permission of Peter Harris.