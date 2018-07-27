Today’s poem is “Seeing Mercer, Maine” by Wesley McNair. Wes was Maine’s fourth poet laureate and is the author of ten books of poems, most recently The Unfastening. He’s currently professor emeritus and Writer in Residence at the University of Maine Farmington, where he directed the creative writing program for many years.

He writes, “My little town of Mercer does not appear on many maps. With a population of 600 or so, it's located at the periphery of Route 2, Maine's east-west highway. In 'Seeing Mercer, Maine,' I address those who've passed us by on their way to someplace more important. I wrote the poem to describe what, going so fast, they did not see.”



Seeing Mercer, Maine

by Wesley McNair

Beyond the meadow

on Route 2, the semis

go right on by,

hauling their long

echoes into the trees.

They want nothing to do

with this road buckling downhill

toward the Grange and Shaw

Library, Open 1-5 P.M. SAT,

and you may wonder

why I’ve brought you here,

too. It’s not SAT,

and apart from summer, the big

event in town’s the bog

water staggering down the falls.

Would it matter if I told you

people live here—the old

man from the coast who built

the lobster shack

in a hayfield;

the couple with the sign

that says Cosmetics

and Landfill; the woman

so shy about her enlarged leg

she hangs her clothes

outdoors at night? Walk down this road

awhile. What you see here in daytime—

a kind of darkness that comes

from too much light—

you’ll need to adjust

your eyes for. The outsized

hominess of that TV dish,

for instance, leaning

against its cupboard

of clapboard. The rightness

of the lobsterman’s shack—

do you find it, tilted

there on the sidehill,

the whitecaps of daisies

just cresting beside it

in the light wind?

Poem copyright ©1998 Wesley McNair. Reprinted from The Town of No & My Brother Running, David R. Godine, 1998, by permission of Wesley McNair.