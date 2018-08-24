Today's poem is “Bird Woman” by Elizabeth Tibbetts. Her book In the Well won the Bluestem Poetry Award. She has a new book called Say What You Can forthcoming from Deerbrook Editions. Elizabeth is a nurse who lives in Hope.

She writes, “My mother loved birds and kept her binoculars close. For years, she was the ‘Bird Lady’ for her garden club. She also hated waste, so saved all her orts for a flock of crows that traveled the neighborhood. They would spot her in the window and holler for food. I wrote this in tribute and I’m glad I did so while she was alive.”

Bird Woman

by Elizabeth Tibbetts

Each morning, in all weather, they gather

in the high white pines along the back line

and watch the window. And when she flickers

in the reflected trees they call loudly

until the porch door scrapes open and she

appears bearing a pan of crusts, cores, scraps

of fat, all but potato peels, which they

won’t eat. She tosses the orts to the lawn,

inspects the day, then caws the waiting flock

down: six crows, black and lit as the jet beads

in the box on her bureau. Each morning

she counts what is left of her backyard birds

(one pair of cardinals, chickadees, a mix

of finches, robins, summer’s ruby-throat,

and winter’s rare sweep of hungry waxwings

filling bare trees) now that weather’s fickle,

old fields and forests gone, and time has thinned

thick flocks to a trickle of song. She’s not

heard the rustle and cheep of nesting swifts

inside the cold stovepipe since she was young.

Once, she saw, heard, a swirl (was it bats?)—no,

it was swifts, dark and feather-light as soot

in the blue evening sky—arrive, circle,

whirlpool, then funnel by the hundreds

into a tall, thin brick chimney. She thought

she’d watched broad day be inhaled by the past.

Now, if someone else would feed these crows, there

are things, yes, and birds, she would go back for.

