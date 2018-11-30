Today’s poem is “Regeneration” by Carolyn Locke. Carolyn was a high school teacher for many years and she is the author of two books of poetry, Always This Falling and The Place We Become. She has also written a haibun, a traditional Japanese form that combines prose and haiku, called Not One Thing: Following Matsuo Basho's Narrow Road to the Interior.

She writes, “Poems have a way of surfacing when you least expect them and taking you to unexpected places. 'Regeneration' began with my observations of starfish while I was canoeing along the coast of Deer Isle plus a couple of facts about how they navigate the world. When I began writing, I had a feeling it would be a poem that I had been wanting to write about my brother, but instead the images took on a life of their own, and it became a love poem for my husband. You just never know.”

Regeneration

by Carolyn Locke

for Gerry

I heard how the starfish learns the world

through touch, how its chemical sense

leads it to the mussel bed, how it feels

its way around crevices sucking soft bodies

from their shells. You can’t kill a starfish

in any usual way—chop one up

and it multiplies, filling the waters

with quintuples of spiny legs

reaching out from humped backs, and curling

around the deep purple shells on the rocky

bottom. Sometimes I think I know

what it is to know the world

through only the body. If I close my eyes,

I no longer feel where my body ends

and yours begins—

and I can believe your hands are mine

reaching for muscle,

a strange body becoming my own,

and in my ear an unfamiliar heartbeat

pumps new blood, breath no longer mine

doubles the lungs, my need

growing larger than what my body can hold

until there is only this way of knowing, this touch

that leads me, blind as the starfish,

to become what I cannot see.



Poem copyright © 2010 Carolyn Locke. Reprinted from Always This Falling, Maine Authors Publishing, 2010, by permission of Carolyn Locke.