Today’s poem is “The Library of the Forest” by Jefferson Navicky. He is the author of the poetic novel, The Book of Transparencies, and the story collection, The Paper Coast. He is the archivist for the Maine Women Writers Collection and teaches English at Southern Maine Community College.

He writes, "The poem takes its title from the amazing project 'The Library of the Forest' by Miquel Angel Blanco. A biologist friend sent an article about Blanco's library to my wife, who loved the title phrase. She saved the phrase for a writing prompt when we were out on a date at a bad Mexican restaurant. The restaurant ran out of guacamole, and the margaritas were terrible, but at least I got this poem out of it."

The Library of the Forest

by Jefferson Navicky

I.

Many years ago when it was

first put here by those who believed

in the magic down the moss

the words formed by lichen that told

of how it used to be and how

to keep the green green

and the tilt in the

rock, we were not alive.

We found it like this.

II.

The books live well

in the library of the forest.

We haven’t added anything.

We didn’t think it needed it.

And so our stewardship

is to read on the mossy reclines

to make our way through

the volumes left to us

I have taken science

and she has taken literature

and we will meet in the middle

where the birches bend

below the rotted pine

she tells me what I’ve missed

I read to her my favorite

passages earmarked with a sap

cluster that will last for

a very long time but the

forever we have always

envisioned does not forever

as no forever does and so

we must plan.

III.

We don’t know

who will find the library

after we’ve gone

we wish we could know

could find the right

people to take over

the task of green and reading

but we haven’t seen

anyone for years upon

years just deer

and squirrels and the

occasional edible mushroom

that by now feels like

a fellow living creature

we’re tired but

we’re not done yet

but soon will be

we know the library

could sit dormant for years

and of course we worry

but we tell ourselves

we found it once

by chance and so can

others it only takes

the few to carry on

the work of reading

of holding this living

thing in your heart.

Poem copyright ©2018 Jefferson Navicky.