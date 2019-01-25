Today’s poem is “Mill” by Kristen Lindquist. Kristen lives in her hometown of Camden. She received her MFA from the University of Oregon. She's the author of three collections of poetry, most recently Tourists in the Known World: New & Selected Poems.

She writes, “When you tell people you're from Camden, they think of sailing yachts and wealthy retirees. But Camden was originally a mill town, even though the mill buildings that remain standing are now home to shops and condos. My family included millworkers; that's the Camden I come from. Ironically, our house now is in the part of town still known as Millville. I haven't escaped at all.”

Mill

by Kristen Lindquist

I can only mine

the landscape for so much:

oak’s gnarled branches

blocking a mountain view,

roar of mill’s waterfall

filling my ears,

ducks clustered, unmoving

on sodden grass.

My grandfather

once painted this mill’s

peeling smokestack.

My uncle worked

in the mill before

it became condos and shops,

his life governed by

the factory whistle

and the beer at shift’s end.

As a child I woke nightly

when the fire station alarm

blared once at 9:45,

curfew of a past generation.

The firemen had visited

our school, given us all

red plastic fire hats.

I had my escape route

all worked out, knew

exactly which stuffed animals

I’d bring with me.

I can’t picture it now,

where I slept in that tiny

apartment with my mother

and great-grandmother.

The river won’t let me

think. It keeps telling me,

Don’t go back there.

You’ve escaped.

Poem copyright © 2018 Kristen Lindquist.