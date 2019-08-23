Today’s poem is “Letter Nostalgia” by Ellen M. Taylor. Ellen is the author of a chapbook, Humming to Snails, and two collections of poetry, Floating, and Compass Rose. She teaches at the University of Maine at Augusta, where she chairs the annual Plunkett Maine Poetry Festival, and lives in Appleton, ME.

She writes, “For a few decades I traveled a lot, and made my home in a remote village in France, in Montevideo, the capital of Uruguay, and other corners of the world. Letters then were lifelines to my grounded family. And later, when settling back in the US, letters were threads that connected me to friends and lives far away. In this current world of texts, emails, Skype, Facetime and other 'social' media, I miss the intimacy of letters and all they represent, and of course, I miss that youth that once received them."