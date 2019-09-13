Today's poem is "Genie" by Carl Little. He's the author of Ocean Drinker: New and Selected Poems (2006), as well as many books about art, including Paintings of Portland (2018), written with his brother David, and Philip Frey: Here and Now (2018). He lives on Mount Desert Island.

He writes: “My parents bought an abandoned chicken farm in Water Mill, New York, in 1954, the year I was born. The property, which included a pond, became my Eden. In that Eden were many trees, including a stand of pepperidge, which served as a place of sanctuary from familial conflict.”

Genie

by Carl Little

I loved the name, pepperidge, and that I

knew the name. I also knew maple, ailanthus and

the trees father planted—Northern Spy

with its verboten apples, shaggy-limbed

cryptomeria—but the pepperidge

stood apart, forming a retreat, perfectly

natural space even if a narrow path

had been cut through cat briar,

spindly trees removed on the way

to the perfect pond. I like to think

those pepperidge still stand, holding

their corner of the land, unswayed

by bittersweet, wild grape and other stranglers,

my lurking place out of earshot of arguments,

trees overhead somehow elegant, raising limbs

to the same sky I worshipped, so blue on late June days.

I remember rubbing my hands against the bark

as if the pepperidge could produce a genie,

which they did: a breeze off the water

that carried the angry voices away,

that brought goose bumps to my skin.

Poem copyright © 2018 by Carl Little.

