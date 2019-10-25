Today’s poem is “Recuerdo” by Martin Steingesser. Martin is the author of three books of poems: Yellow Horses, Brothers of Morning, and The Thinking Heart: the Life & Loves of Etty Hillesum.

He writes, “The real inspiration for the poem was something hidden, writing the poem becoming a journey to discover what it was about the loss of the giraffe puppet that moved me deeply. There’s a strong habit of thinking, a belief that people and things held close remain with us throughout our life: the face we see in the mirror; silverware or stainless steel spoons and forks eaten with daily; a tree outside our window; loved ones. . ."

Recuerdo

by Martin Steingesser

“What do we say anymore

to conjure the salt of our earth?

Raise it again, man."

Seamus Heaney

“Leave ‘em go!” the small, six-or-seven-year old street kid

kept shouting, skipping backward just ahead of us, moving bigger kids

out of the way as we stepped forward in a giant giraffe on high stilts.

It was summer, midday heat paralyzing, a few Latina madres,

abuelitas framed in tenement windows, dark rooms behind.

A rough neighborhood with soft underbelly, salt of the poor, drugs

and money passing hand to hand in doorways, hallway stairwells.

My girlfriend and I the only gringos for blocks around, a gypsy life

maybe protecting us, ours the only apartment in the building

not broken into. Most weekends we danced on stilts with a brass band

in Central Park. I doubt anyone hadn’t seen us coming and going

in sombreros, colorful kerchiefs, flags, the stilts over shoulders.

That Sunday, roasting in our one-room flat, the band off to some theater

to perform without us, we took stilts and the two-person giraffe

down five flights and around the corner to avoid being seen suiting up.

“Leave ‘em go!” the boy shouted, “He’s beoo-ti-ful! beoo-ti-ful!”

In the shower after, as 40 years later, I hear him, his voice above

the torrid lethargy of treeless summer streets. How dwarfed

I feel beside the distance grown between us. Don’t you also

wonder where what you’ve done, who you have been, has gone?

The giraffe lies under rubble in a demolished barn, the stilts

lean against a wall in the pantry—the boy going on. Beautiful.

