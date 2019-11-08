Today’s poem is “Harvesting” by Sonja Johanson. Her latest chapbook is Trees in Our Dooryards (Redbird Chapbooks) and recent work has appeared in American Life in Poetry and the Bellvue Literary Review. Sonja is a graduate of College of the Atlantic, and divides her time between work in Massachusetts and her home in the mountains of western Maine.

She writes, “Some years ago I was harvesting 'Moon and Stars' watermelons with my young son, and he remarked that they looked like whales. Of course he was right, and this poem grew out of the many similarities I saw, once he had pointed the resemblance.”

Harvesting

by Sonja Johanson

How I already love you—

your whole pod beached

in a great pile, just now

pulled from under prickly

strands and waving fronds,

rolled and lifted together,

bodies beginning to swell in

the fevered air. How foreign

to stroke your taut grey skin,

find dents and scars where

some rough line sawed across

that tender flesh. How the flesh

bulges, how it would burst

when flensed, the white beneath,

the sweet-red meat, black bullets.

Your stripes and chevrons,

your moon and stars by which

we might name you: Lamp Oil,

Trident, Chanel # 5, Sweet Shining

Light, Blacktail Mountain. Your

rough snout, your torso—fat, then

narrowed down to caudal peduncle—

ribs and sections expanding as we

run our hands across your equator.

Your belly: ivory, lemon, sunrise.

Waves of yellow hazing into greeny

darkness, auroras in the borealis

evening, dark above for looking

down, light below for looking

up from bottom into sky.

Poem copyright ©2015 Sonja Johanson.