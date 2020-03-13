Today’s poem is “Thirst” by Mary Tracy. She helped found Friends School of Portland and served as its Director of Studies and middle school language arts teacher. Her greatest pleasure was helping students discover that they could write well and powerfully. Her work has been published in Balancing Act 2, by Littoral Books.

She writes, “It was one of those poems that unrolled pretty much in order and was fun to play with as I tried to paint the beauty and elegance of the calla lilies. The ending surprised me enough that I knew it was true - I wasn't just longing for spring, I was desperate.”

Thirst

by Mary Tracy

I placed flowers in my bedroom

on a cold March day

a luxury, I used to believe

until this bright freeze

calla lilies unfurling

gently, precisely

ballerinas barely arcing

with dark pink rims

whispering peony fuchsia

rose begonia

bleeding lightly

into creamy goblets

each with a verdant spine

seaming upward to a thin point

and downward green

veins funneling

into a hollow stem

unmarred by leaf or thorn

a sleek throat for

drinking

in measured

sips, not

gulping like I am

at winter’s end

Poem copyright ©2019 Mary Tracy.