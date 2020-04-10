Today’s poem is “Some Words on Birds and Borders” by Dennis Camire. Dennis teaches writing at Central Maine Community College and at the University of Maine at Augusta. He also edits the poetry series for The Mainer. Born and raised in Biddeford, he currently lives in an A-frame in West Paris Maine.

He writes: “I’m not sure if a specific incident inspired this poem. All I know is that all birds, to me, are beautiful and, hence, a form of grace as they enter our air space. I’m also fascinated by how birds are often still found residing in war zones so these lovely creatures, in a sense, might be our unheralded ‘pilgrims of peace’ or practitioners of a movement I’ll call ‘beauty without borders.’”

Some Words on Birds and Borders

by Dennis Camire

Let’s praise all the world’s birds

unconcerned with shots and passports

as they cross disputed borders

then refuse to seek permission to

touch down on the river’s moonlit landing strip.

And let’s sing of those crazy, Canadian geese

violating North American Trade agreements

as their bellies import unknown grains

and they don’t stop for the bomb

and pot sniffing dogs.

And see how a single winged being

is yet to heed a “no fly zone”

between this and that warring country

where one general notes

“soldiers turn into amateur birders

watching over no man’s land”

where grouse seek spouses

Along mine-laced gravel roads

And falcons let their young fly over

the steel trees of anti-aircraft artillery.

And Imagine, now,

the seeds of peace being sown

by the peacock caught

between the troops’ cross-fire

or by the mother cardinal nesting

in a tree overlooking the killing fields;

and you–birder of words–

unsure if you can fly into

the altitudes of this altruism

where flocks of hopeful thoughts

are flushed from the single thrush

admired through the sniper’s scope,

when did the b-52 of blue heron

ever fail to land, into the pond,

anything but beauty’s bomb?

Poem copyright ©2017 by Dennis Camire. Reprinted from Combed by Crows, Deerbook Editions, 2017, by permission of Dennise Camire.