Today’s poem is “My Ocean as the Blind Man Sees It” by Annaliese Jakimides. Her poems and essays have been published in many journals, magazines, and anthologies, including the Beloit Poetry Journal, Utne Reader, and This I Believe II: More Personal Philosophies of Remarkable Men and Women. After 27 years on a dirt road in Mount Chase, population 193, she now lives in downtown Bangor.

She writes: “My life partner, who recently passed, was blind from birth. When we came to each other, later in life, I had never known a blind person, and so I found myself, a very visual person, attempting to process what it was for him to not see. Until, of course, I soon realized he saw more than most sighted people. This is the only poem I wrote about him when he was alive.”

My Ocean as the Blind Man Sees It

by Annaliese Jakimides

Instinctively he turns his face up into

the thin, buttery light that lies on the back

of the sea, along the horizon he has never seen.

In his mind, there is no image against which

to measure this absence, only a sea

of nothingness: he can’t even call it

black—he doesn’t know black or red or yellow,

no pearl of sun on salt-watered ankles.

Horizons and edges, buttery light, the buoy bouncing

on the lip of a mid-swell wave—or the wave,

for that matter—are all inaccessible

to him. Well, not the wave, actually: each lick,

every beat as it reshapes, refolds, reforms

into another and another climbs inside

his ear and tunnels into labyrinths the rest of us

can’t know, too distracted by the plovers and rosehips,

the dusty crab shells in the sand, the fluorescent green kayak

a quarter mile out. His hands play wind, his fingers rake

new scores in the air. As he composes

sheet after sheet, a transcription of sorts,

his chest beats out breath one, breath two, breath three,

exhaling the salt of Zanzibar and Honshu and Lubec he took

in only moments before, his intonation

shaped by whale vibrations, porpoise speak, eider cry.

Poem copyright ©2019 Annaliese Jakimides.