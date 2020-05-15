Today’s poem is “I hang my mother’s laundry” by Jeri Theriault. She’s lives in South Portland and is the author of four books of poems, most recently Radost, my red (Moon Pie Press 2016) Her poems have appeared in journals and anthologies such as French Connections: An Anthology of Poetry by Franco-Americans and Three-Nations Anthology.

She writes: “After my mother’s death in 2001, I went to the laundromat to wash her clothes—mostly polyester stretch pants and blouses. When I recently decided to write about that experience, my memory took me to childhood images of ‘empty sleeves’ flapping on the clothesline. Back then, my mother wore cotton housedresses--in stripes and prints with big pockets and full skirts. I wanted that brightness and ‘wind-lift’. I wanted my mother to be both absent and present in the details of this poem."

I hang my mother’s laundry

by Jeri Theriault

to touch her dresses

clothespinning this backyard patch

these flags her colors

sudden wind-lift

as her home-permed hair

never would

lift like her sheets blind-white

tut-tut the way

she turned me with one

raised brow

lift blue like her backdoor

blossoms

breeze-roughed

the unbroken insistent furl

of her laugh-spewed

smoke

my mother’s helpless

dresses flap the clothesline hard

the week after we bury her

everything hand-washed

those empty sleeves

that phantom love

Poem copyright ©2019 by Jeri Theriault.