Today’s poem is "Memorial Day" by Lynn Ascrizzi. She is an artist, poet, freelance writer and gardener who lives with her husband, Joe, in a house they built in the woods of Freedom, Maine. Her work has been published in magazines and anthologies, including Take Heart: Poems from Maine, Take Heart: More Poems from Maine and the online quarterly, El*ix*ir Journal.

She writes, “Driving along the winding, up-and-down roads of rural Maine has proven to be a good friend to inspiration — a kind of incubator of poetic insights. Maybe it’s the monotonous hum of the tires or the rapid flow of passing countryside, but often, as it did in Memorial Day, something unexpected and essential arises from a seemingly familiar scene.”

Memorial Day

by Lynn Ascrizzi

On a back road

where a farmhouse looms

through early morning fog,

I drive past a man flanked

by lilacs and apple trees,

putting in a garden.

As retreating clouds lift

over fences and blood-red osiers,

he counts seeds in the palm

of his hand, in the rare

pearl of an unstained hour.

In a blurred instant, I share his holiday

and name him friend, though I scarcely’

know him and barely recognize

the small piece of myself transfixed

in the rearview mirror, as I try

to recapture a vision that tumbles back

into itself on the swiftly narrowing road.

So, I wave to the man wearing

work clothes and hat — to the gardener —

who has taken this day to remember

himself and to rebuild his earth,

who gathers fallen branches

to mark his planting lines,

tamps row after planted row

with the back of a hoe,

who knows by heart

what each cradled spark

yearns to become.

Poem copyright ©2017 Lynn Ascrizzi. Reprinted from Elixir-Journal #5, 2017, by permission of Sandra Lynn Hutchinson.



