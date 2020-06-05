Today’s poem is "Thomas" by Douglas W. Milliken. He is the author of two novels, To Sleep as Animals and Our Shadows’ Voice (forthcoming 2019), the collection Blue of the World, and several chapbooks, including The Opposite of Prayer. He lives within the acoustic roar of the spring-furious Saco River.

He writes: “My partner, Genevieve, has spent most of her working life engaged in the various aspects of early childhood education. Her stories of all the different ways children learn to recognize the workings of their world have always kept me enthralled. Her stories of how they get things wrong, though, are the ones whose specters take unlawful residence in my late-at-night, unsleeping mind.”

Thomas

by Douglas Milliken

It was easy coordinating the lies that allowed us

to be where we were not allowed to be. The long dead woods

behind the girls’ school spread out over the acres like an army

of skeletons arranged in tidy rows, configurements of dead

limbs clacking in the wind. No moon. The games we played

were half Blind Man’s Bluff, half Lord of the Flies. Lots

of blind groping, followed by punishment. It’s exciting,

all the difference pain can make. A few of us got separated

then I got separated more,

pushing and falling through a tangle

of grasping brush to find

myself alone in a wide

clearing. It wasn’t

where I’d meant

to be. In the dark, I couldn’t

see where the trees ended

and where the clearing began. But I could feel it. I knew

where the boundaries lay.

For a long time I heard nothing

else but the dry

creaking of the dead forest.

Then I thought maybe

I could see the shapes

of trees

and then I knew

I could see them

and see something else

as well, something orange

and made of light. Far off,

I could hear my friends shouting. I stood back

watching in the clearing, and in time a piece

of light

broke away from the glowing orange, bobbed through the dark,

came toward me. When it reached the clearing, I saw

the glow

was Thomas.

He was holding a branch aloft like a lacrosse stick

on fire. I watched Thomas dart around, using his branch

to set more branches glowing. There was orange behind me

now, too. I could hear my friends shouting closer. Thomas saw me

and stared, then found another branch

and lit it and trotted

it over

into my hand.

I took his burning branch.

Then he ran away. All around me now

was crackling

and sparks

and the howl of my friends

throughout the skeleton wood. We’d planned for one thing

and done something else. There was no going back.

I used the branch to light my way.

Poem copyright © 2019 Douglas Milliken.